Labour's decision to abandon plans to reopen the Tavistock to Bere Alston rail link is "short-sighted," the chair of OkeRail said this week.
Following the news, Michael Ireland, chair of the Okehampton railway forum OkeRail, has lent his support to TavyRail, which has vowed to continue fighting for the railway's reopening despite the setback, and has called for all local rail groups, including Connect Bude and Connect Launceston, to "speak with one voice."
Dr Ireland described the line reopening as necessary to help tackle climate change and said it was "strategically important for the defence of the country."
He added: "The cuts to the rural railway scheme are short-sighted because it neglects the effects of climate change. It's a strategically important for defence of a country, Having one railway line [the Dawlish line to Plymouth] makes us, makes the country vulnerable, because if that railway line is disrupted, you can't reach Plymouth easily. We need a joint approach, it's not just about one railway line from Tavistock to Plymouth."
Railway campaigners had hoped that the reopening of the line would signal the beginning of the process to complete the Dartmoor Line and provide an alternative rail link between Exeter and Plymouth via Okehampton.
Devon County Council, Sir Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and Tavistock MP), and campaigners described the proposed Tavistock Rail link “vital” last year for West Devon's economic growth. The link was expected to attract industries, create jobs, and boost tourism.