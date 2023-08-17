The extension will accommodate a larger kitchen area and also provide a covered storage space to hang tents and groundsheets to dry and more storage for equipment. The application will not substantially alter the appearance of the building, the applicants said, and would allow them to convert to running the building using more renewable energy, by installing solar panels on the roof. Better insulation will also be provided, also reducing the carbon footprint of the building. Comments are invited by September 7 via the planning section of the West Devon Borough Council website. Also among applications to WDBC is one for planning permission for a shepherd’s hut in a field on a family farm at Lower Cruft, Northlew, 2076/23/FUL to provide an additional income to the farm. The farm is two miles south east of the village of Northlew, where the owners fatten store cattle and lambs. As much of the livestock is finished off in the winter, the bulk of the farm’s income comes in then. The owners hope to provide themselves with an income during the summer months through renting out a shepherd’s hut offering upmarket accommodation complete with underflow heating. The shepherd’s hut is clad with corrugated steel painted green, to blend in with the surrounding landscape.