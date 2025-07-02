Okehampton Primary School will be starting a new chapter by welcoming a new headteacher in September.
Dan Marshall brings with him over 12 years of experience working and leading in large primary schools in and around London, along with a deep passion for learning, inclusion and community partnership.
In a letter to families, Mr Marshall described the move as both a personal and professional milestone: “It is a privilege to lead Okehampton Primary on the next stage of its journey. I want all our children to have a well-rounded education and to believe that anything is possible. Most importantly, I want them to want to come to school each day and feel happy and safe when they are here.”
Having recently relocated to the South West with his family, Mr Marshall shared that the move represents a long-held dream to live and work in the region, where he has close ties. His educational philosophy centres on both academic excellence and nurturing the whole child.
Mr Marshall continued: “One of the purposes of education is to open children’s eyes and hearts to the very best that has been thought and said. But success is more than academic – it’s also about helping children discover their passions, build confidence and flourish as individuals.”
He has already spent time at the school meeting pupils and staff, and praised the school’s warm, caring culture.
“Every child I met was friendly, polite and welcoming. Each of those children will be at the heart of the decisions we make moving forward.”
Mr Marshall has also held a Headteacher’s Coffee Morning with parents and carers to mark the beginning of his leadership and build strong relationships with families, share more about his vision for the future and to hear their perspectives.
“I am committed to leading with care, clarity and collaboration,” he said. “I look forward to listening, learning and building something special together with our school community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.