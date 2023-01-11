THE TRADITION of wassailing goes back hundreds of years and is a way to bless orchards to ensure a plentiful harvest for the coming year.
The annual wassail at Cotehele was originally started around 30 years ago by Rosie Fierek and her husband, Rob. Since they started the tradition at Cotehele, it has grown and grown as more people join to bless the orchards.
This year’s wassailing event at Cotehele saw around 100 people come together to celebrate the tradition.
Rosie, the keen musician has even written a Cotehele Wassail song.
It goes like this:
Come all ye wassaillers treading the dirt.
Lace up your boots and tighten your skirt.
Our path, it is clear, and our purpose is plain.
Let the new orchards blossom again and again.
CHORUS:
Here’s a toast to the apples and fruit of the wood.
Good luck in the New Year, tread firm in the mud!
Let’s scatter the ash to promote the new growth.
And stir Mother Nature from her winter’s sloth.
We’ll make lots of noise and dip cider with bread.
To drive away Nick — welcome Robin instead.
Give us your cider and give us your beer.
We’ll give you good music and fill up your ear.
Trampling the path here we go, merry few.
Carrying the good luck from the old to the new.
Rosie said: ‘There are two different forms of wassailing: one where you go house to house singing and drinking, the other you are going to orchards and encouraging the apples to grow.
‘Down at Cotehele we process, with a bundle of musicians. We go to the old orchard and the green man encourages people to make noise and we pour cider on the old trees.
‘We take the look of the old orchard to the new in order to get apples next year.
‘It’s all fun and tradition and getting people together and having a good time. I’m into communities coming together. All traditions come from somewhere.
‘It’s all part of the Christmas tradition down this way.
‘We frighten away the devil and welcome the robin.’
‘Wassailing is Anglo-Saxon for ‘good health’.
Wassailing also took place last weekend at Buckland Abbey, also owned by the National Trust, where Dartmoor Border Morris enjoyed some traditional dancing outside the Great Barn before heading into the ancient orchard where kids of all ages in wellies blessed the apple trees with noise, apple juice and toast in the trees!
This followed a mummers play, another tradition, focusing on how good overcomes evil.
Dartmoor Border Morris will wassailing again at Bere Ferrers Church Hall on January 21. Organised by the Tamar Valley fruit growers, and along with Dartmoor Border Morris, the Tavy Tars will also be giving an evening of song anddance.
There is an entry fee for this event which covers the pasty supper. As usual, wellie boots and noisy children of all ages are encouraged to help scare away the evil spirits and wake up the trees.
For more information go to www.dartmoorbordermorris.com or the Facebook page for any changes due to the weather.