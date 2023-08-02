KEEN amateur photographers are holding a public display of their work.
Tavistock Photograhy Club is staging its occasional exhibition in the town’s Butchers Hall in the Pannier Market on Thursday August 24 from 10am to 4pm.
Around 300 prints will showcase the club’s diverse skills.
Keith Urro, club chairman and former headteacher of Lewtrenchard School, is enouraging anyone interested in good pictures to come along and if they want to take up photography to talk to members and try out a few meetings.
He said: “Our membership varies between experienced an novice photographers. He said we are proud of being a friendly and welcoming and helpful club who try to provide advice, tips and generalinformatiopn to help everyopne develop and enhance their skills in all aspects of their hobby. We have taster sessions where potential new members to come along and enjoy an evening to meet members.”
The club was formed in 1971 by a group of enthusiasts. Today it is thriving with about 40 members and run by an elected committee.
Keith said: “It has evolved rapidly over the last 17 years, from the days of traditional wet photography where those with dark rooms would spend hours hovering over trays of chemicals to today where the club has embraced all that modern digital photography can throw at it. Now we give a lot technical advice to members. I remember when I first came to the club an it seemed full of older men in tweeds. But we have come through covid without stopping and used zoom to hold competitions and critiques.”