Armed Forces veterans who have fallen into crisis or even homelessness are set to benefit from over £45,000 raised at the Alabaré BIG Sleep at Pentillie Castle recently.
South-west charity Alabaré asked people to get sponsored and spend the night sleeping outside at the castle in the Tamar Valley on February 3 to raise funds towards schemes helping homeless veterans in nearby Plymouth. Forty-one people took part and slept out, between them raising just over £45,000!
Amongst the sleepers was Pentillie Castle owner Sammie Coryton, who said: ‘As a camping family, we are always up for a night under the stars, although we have never actually camped in February, or without a tent. Thus, it was humbling to chat to those for whom this has been a necessary, and at times terrifying, reality. It was a privilege to host the Plymouth Sleep Out, and thrilling that the combined fundraising efforts of the attendees has been so spectacular.’
Alabaré have had a home for veterans in Plymouth since 2009, and over the last 13 years have supported hundreds of ex-Armed Forces personnel who have struggled in their civilian lives.
Alabaré events manager Rebecca Mullen said: ‘Sleeping out as part of our BIG Sleep at Pentillie Castle proved to be a powerful and humbling experience for our participants. It was cold, but thankfully the rain kept off and we were able to share some time together around the camp fires. Whilst the night was never an attempt to recreate the awful reality of being homeless and without shelter, it did offer time to stop and contemplate the tragic difficulties faced by those who don’t have a home. And I know we all felt very thankful for the safe and warm homes we were all able to return to in the morning.’
She thanked the Coryton family and all those who took part. Find out more at www.alabare.co.uk