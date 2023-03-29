Alabaré events manager Rebecca Mullen said: ‘Sleeping out as part of our BIG Sleep at Pentillie Castle proved to be a powerful and humbling experience for our participants. It was cold, but thankfully the rain kept off and we were able to share some time together around the camp fires. Whilst the night was never an attempt to recreate the awful reality of being homeless and without shelter, it did offer time to stop and contemplate the tragic difficulties faced by those who don’t have a home. And I know we all felt very thankful for the safe and warm homes we were all able to return to in the morning.’