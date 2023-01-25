CALLINGTON Town Council has had a new addition, Penny Ward.
Penny who has a business background of 35 years, hopes to work with councillors to make Callington more business-friendly and dog-friendly, be a voice for the new residents of Callington, and bring fresh ideas to put Callington on the map.
Penny said: ‘We have all these new people coming to the town and I think it would be nice to have someone in the council that can represent the views of new people moving into this area. It would be nice for them to have their say on how Callington can possibly evolve in the best way for the future to make it a really fantastic place to live.
‘I want us as a community to look at how we can come together and make the town a great place to live, run a business and bring up our children. I also want to involve the community more in local decisions to make sure the best interests of the community are taken into account.’
Penny is also passionate about making the town more dog-friendly, saying ‘there is no open space at all in Callington where you are allowed to take your dog.’
Due to Penny’s business experience she expressed she also wishes to network with the business community and look at how the council can support businesses and link people together saying, ‘I want to get to know the business community and look at how we can make Callington more of a thriving area. I would like to see what we can do with Fore Street to make it more commercial to attract more visitors to make it somewhere that’s nice to visit, live and spend your time.’