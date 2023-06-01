Residents of the Bere peninsula turned out to the annual Bere Alston village fun day the Saturday before last at Bere Alston Primary Academy to enjoy a range of different games and activities.
Set up by the Bere Alston Carnival Committee as part of their carnival week, those in attendance enjoyed: plate smashing, hook a duck, sponge throwing, face painting, speaking with the Bere Ferrers Women’s Institute, a teddy tombola run by the church, watching a chainsaw carver in action, a falconry display and performances from a stannary brass band and martial art group Spirit Combat International.
Adam Smith, chair of the carnival committee, said: ‘We’re a not-for-profit organisation made up of ten volunteers. Everything we do is about raising money for locally based clubs, groups, organisations and charities. This year alone we have given away £3,500 to the school, we have a youth unit in the village with cubs, scouts, beavers, many different groups, all of which are very important. The weather’s been great too, we’ve got sunshine, which brings everyone out and makes them smile.’
In addition to the carnival and the fun day, as part of carnvial week a dog show and car boot event also took place on the village recreation field last Saturday.