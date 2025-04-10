Penguin Books has announced it will install 90 Little Book Stops – also known as book boxes – in communities across the UK.
It is looking for people to make suggestions of where to site one, with the closing date for suggestions being May 1.
The project is not only to “celebrate the joy of reading” but also forms part of the publisher’s ongoing 90th birthday celebrations. It will be run in partnership with Little Free Library, the US-based non-profit organisation that has overseen the installation of more than 200,000 neighbourhood book exchange boxes globally since 2009.
The Little Book Stops initiative is designed to celebrate individuals across the UK who champion reading, support more people to easily access books and help book lovers to find their next read.
Penguin are seeking suggestions from the public of where the 90 Little Book Stops should be located. Individuals or organisations who are eager to bring the joy of reading to their local area and are willing to look after one of the Little Book Stops are encouraged to apply.
Creative suggestions from all corners of the UK are encouraged – whether that be a public park, town square, train station or or somewhere else entirely.
The Little Book Stops will feature a bespoke Penguin design and be installed with an initial curation of children’s and adult books, specially selected to celebrate 90 years of Penguin publishing.
Rebecca Sinclair, chief brand officer at Penguin, said: “Widening access to books is at the heart of Penguin’s origin story with the launch of the first ten Penguin paperbacks and shapes our mission today.
“Books and reading are a wonderful way to build connections and create communities and we hope that our 90 Little Book Stops will enable that in the locations lucky enough to have one.
“We’re excited to work with a community of stewards to connect books with readers and to champion the ongoing power of reading.”
Greig Metzger, executive director at Little Free Library said: ”We are honoured to help celebrate Penguin’s 90th anniversary with the installation of 90 Little Book Stop boxes across the UK.
“We believe everyone has the right to read, and we hope these book-sharing boxes will build community, inspire readers, and expand book access where it is needed most.
“We look forward to welcoming these new locations to the global Little Free Library network."
A local steward will be appointed to maintain each Little Book Stop, which run on a ‘give a book, take a book’ concept and promote community-led book sharing.
Applications are open until May 1 and will be reviewed by a judging panel of Penguin and Little Free Library colleagues.
The panel are looking for applications that demonstrate the positive impact a Little Book Stop could have on the local community and why spreading the joy of reading is important to the person applying. The panel are also looking for a diversity of locations across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Those interested in nominating their local area for a Little Book Stop can find out more and apply via this link: www.penguin.co.uk/discover/campaigns/90-little-book-stops