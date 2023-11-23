Pete and Maggie and their son and nephew chose to go through the military border check-point controls to experience what Palestinians have to go through to enter Israel to work, from the Palestinian West Bank which is controlled by Israel. Pete said: “We all had UK passports, so we could have been waved through by the soldiers, but we wanted to have the full experience and we saw how humiliating it was for the woman we joined to be strip searched every day just to go to work. Pete also visted a synagogue and went on patrol with a Jewish soldier on the former Syrian Golan Helghts: Guns and violence never seem very far away. At the kibbutz an armed guard watched on horseback and a gun was on the table when we ate.” Maggie said: “It’s all too easy to split the view of this current and other conflicts into Jews v Palestinians, but there are Jews worldwide who are appalled at the conflict and see the responsibilities on both sides.”