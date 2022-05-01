Paw-some singing raises £205 for Guide Dogs

Crystal and owner Debra with the St Andrew’s Singers. ( Picture by Ann Parsons )

Guide dog Crystal and her owner Debra attended a concert in Bere Ferrers Church Hall on April 29 that raised £205 for Guide Dogs.

The concert was put on by local St Andrew’s Singers, under director Ann Parsons, with all music on the theme of All creatures great and small. As well as songs ranging from Eye of the Tiger to Ugly Bug Ball, there were also instrumental solos and duets, poems and audience participation.

Debra told the audience of the wonderful difference having Crystal had made to her life. Crystal was joined by local guide dog puppy Olma for part of the concert, and both tolerated with interest the Cat Duet!