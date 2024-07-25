Creative youngsters added colour to Tavistock town centre during a pavement artists competition as part of the town’s carnival week celebrations.
Youngsters aged from under five joined in the chalk drawing contest outside the former M&Co and Continental Fruits which was sponsored by Tindle Newspapers Devon and KW Chartered Surveyors.
The entries were judged by Kate Wyatt, head of art at Tavistock College and Lianne Carr, regional sales director for Tindle Newspapers, Devon.
Lianne said: “I am always proud to be involved with this event. This year's turnout was fantastic, and the standard of art made our job as judges very difficult, the toughest year yet.”
The under fives winner was Lucas Ball, second was Jaxon West and third Hazel Waller; the five to eight class winner was Flo Cusack, second was Connie Halett and third Louisa Sandell; the nine and over winner was Elsia Kellaway, second Evie Ann and third Grace Jones, while the winner of the adult winner was Dibeh Alaoui, second was Helen Bowyer and third Paula Smith.
A Tavistock Lions spokesman said: “The pavement artists competition is always a very popular event and there was a big increase in the older age categories, which is good to see. There was a variety of interpretations. It was all very colourful, lively and fun.”