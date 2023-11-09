A PATIENT has praised the care she received at Tavistock Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit as the staff continue to face increased demand.
The MIU has evolved, as have the staff, over the decades to meet increasingly complex needs of patients. Staff have benefited from having the unit on-site because it broadens their skills and experience and they can learn new techniques.
The MIU is a nurse-led service with no GPs or consultants and is open seven days a week from 8.30am to 5.30am to treat minor injuries such as bruises, cuts, burns, sprains, fractures, scratches, splinter and earring removal, However, patients and carers are urged to call 111 if they see symptoms of stroke. Gynaecological issues, children under two, eye problems, back pain and ear infections are among those not treated.
Patient Liz Mollard, 83, was brought to the MIU by Keith for her to be checked over after she fell in the street and was badly bruised. She said: “They’re very good in the MIU. They reassured me nothing was wrong and that the bruises would fade eventually. They were very thorough, even though they were busy. I hit my head, so that was a worry. But it looks like I’m ok even though I have a headache.”
Vanessa Pritchard, in charge of the MIU, said: “The MIU here in Tavistock is highly valued by people from a huge area as far afield as north Plymouth, Okehampton and Launceston because we offer a good service that means people do not have to go to Exeter or Derriford in Plymouth.
“We are effctively on the doorstep of many people. We have evolved and expanded over time to about 30 people a day on average, with more during the summer. People present with more different issues than in the past. Staff can learn a lot by working in the MIU that supports their development and benefits patients.”