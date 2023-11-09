Patient Liz Mollard, 83, was brought to the MIU by Keith for her to be checked over after she fell in the street and was badly bruised. She said: “They’re very good in the MIU. They reassured me nothing was wrong and that the bruises would fade eventually. They were very thorough, even though they were busy. I hit my head, so that was a worry. But it looks like I’m ok even though I have a headache.”