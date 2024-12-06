IT WAS bubbly all round for a long-lived resident when she celebrated her 102nd birthday in Yelverton with family, friends and staff at her home.
Iris Webb was treated to a party at Yelverton Residential Home last week complete with a cake and buffet made by the cooks.
She raised a glass with fellow residents and her son Martin who travelled across the country to share her special day.
Iris, who has lived all her life (except the past year) in Tavistock where she was once a hairdresser, said the secret to her long life was keeping occupied: “I’m not only older than most people, but I’m also very happy and have been all my life. I think that keeping busy and interested in life and people is the key to me being so well and happy at my age.
“I’ve always kept busy and lived independently until now. I had to sell my bungalow on Pixon Lane in Tavistock after I had a fall and needed people to do things for me. But the staff here are very good to me and it’s so lovely of them to make so much of a fuss over me on my birthday. The cake is beautiful and the food very nice.”
The highlight of her celebrations was seeing her son. The former teacher said: “It’s long way to come, but I couldn’t miss mum’s birthday. She’s an amazing person. The staff have ben wonderful and made a huge effort to make it special and she’s really enjoyed herself.”
Iris briefly left Tavistock to work for three years for Marconi in London making electrical scientific instruments. She attended Tavistock Brethren Church with her mum and was educated at Dolvin Road Primary School. She has survived her beloved husband Doug (a printer for the Tavistock Times).