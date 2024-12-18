A team of researchers and health staff have scooped an award for supporting patients with Parkinson’s through self-care at home.
The care project has won the award for Digital Innovation in Health and Social Care at the Bright Ideas in Health Awards 2024.
Parkinson’s is the world’s fastest growing neurological condition, and the project supports people through user-friendly technology, such as wrist-worn sensors, and traditional care including guidance on recognising and managing symptoms backed up by support from healthcare staff.
This gives users control and confidence in their treatment and reduces the need for outpatient appointments.
More than 280 patients across West Devon, Plymouth and East Cornwall have been supported with benefits for patients and their care teams. The next step for the project team is for its results to be evaluated across different Parkinson’s services with the possible implementation nationwide.
The project is delivered at UHP by senior Parkinson’s nurse Nicky Stapleton and the neurology team, with David Brown who is the project steering group chair. Other key workers are University of Plymouth PhD student Katie Bounsall, Paras Patel, of Newcastle Health Innovation Partners, and Precious Onyeachu, Post-Doctoral Fellow at Newcastle University.
Camille said: “I’m delighted our innovation project, based in UHP’s Parkinson’s service, has received this prestigious award. This recognises our patient-centred focus and the potential impact that this forward-thinking approach to care provision will have on the lives of the many thousands of people living with Parkinson’s across the UK.”
UHP’s Nicky Stapleton said: “The project, which started in Plymouth, takes care closer to home and reduces outpatient appointments. The service, created in close collaboration with patients, enables people with Parkinson’s to self-manage their condition, with timely input as they need it, and is valued enormously by the patients who use it.”