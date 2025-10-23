NHS South West launched its Stay Active campaign this week to encourage people to continue exercising throughout the colder autumn and winter months to stay physically and mentally healthy.
The South West's top public health doctor is urging residents to remain physically active to reduce the risk of long-term health conditions, serious illness and even early death.
Dr Justin Varney-Bennett, regional director of public health for NHS England South West, said: "All of us should be active every day, at every age and every ability, getting a bit warm through physical activity is essential to a longer, healthier and happier life. Staying physically active in the winter months is especially important.
"There is a tendency, as the weather gets worse, the days get shorter, and we don't have a holiday outfit to squeeze into, that we want to hibernate on the sofa, but this is exactly the time when being active every day is important. It doesn't matter how you get active every day, whether it's a few extra trips up and down the stairs at home, dancing round the living room or using resistance bands in the garage.
"Physical activity can help boost your mood as the days get shorter and the weather gets worse, it reduces the risk of over 40 different diseases and for those with existing health conditions like diabetes and cancer, being active every day reduces health complications. Being active also helps keeps us warm."
More than one in five adults and nearly half of children and young people are classed as inactive, meaning they do less than 30 minutes of movement a week. In the South West alone, 22 per cent of the population is inactive.
Health experts recommend that adults do 150 minutes of exercise a week or 20 minutes a day.
