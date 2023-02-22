A CAMPAIGN to try and prevent drivers being charged for parking on Tavistock streets is continuing to gather support.
Small traders in the town have united with residents to petition Devon County Council which has unofficially suggested town centre parking be chargeable.
At present drivers have one hour free parking on the high street and nearby streets. There are no ticket machines or parking meters.
Although there have been no details from the county council, it is thought drivers would be allowed one hour’s parking with the first 30 minutes free, before being charged.
Now entering its fifth week, Tavistock Business Improvement District’s (BID) Stop the Meters campaign continues to gather momentum.
The campaign by the traders has collected over 1,800 signatures from people confirming their support in asking Devon County Council (DCC) to shelve any proposal to impose parking fees on streets in the centre of the town.
Devon County Council has so far not indicated what any such proposal may look like but Tavistock BID, alongside key stakeholders, continues to seek formal consultation on the issue.
As part of the campaign, Tavistock BID is working on gathering data to support the ongoing provision of one-hour free parking in on-street bays and continues to ask for public support for its crowdfunder.
Janna Sanders of Tavistock BID said: ‘It is clear from the way Tavistock has so far backed our campaign, that any proposal to implement on-street parking charges is hugely unpopular. We are now waiting on consultation with Devon County Council and for them to conduct an economic impact report for the town. This will inform how we progress with the campaign.
‘In the meantime, we are actively collecting our own data to support the argument that free on-street parking is vital to the survival of the high street.
‘We ask for public support to help us fund the campaign as it moves forward.’
Backers will get a limited edition Stop The Meters car sticker for £10 and donations are requested to help enable BID to continue delivering other projects in the town.’
Following requests for paper petitions, these can now be found at various locations around the town including the Visitor Information Centre, Tavistock Library, Roots & Vines, the House of Cards, Runventure and Wings Accountants.
For more information, contact Tavistock BID at [email protected] or visit www.tavistockbid.co.uk/stop-the-meters
A DCC spokesperson said: ‘Nothing has been decided. As plans are developed we will engage with the local county councillor and key stakeholders.’
The revenue from new parking charges have been linked to the future funding of subsidised bus services.