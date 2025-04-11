Parents of children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have lost a High Court battle against Devon County Council and Bristol City Council.
The parents claimed at their councils had illegally reduced services for their children.
The claims were concerning Devon County Council and Bristol City Council's involvement in multimillion-pound rescue financial packages from the Government, known as ‘safety valve’ agreements.
The High Court considered the legal challenges at a hearing in Bristol in January and on April, Thursday 10, dismissed all grounds, ruling against the families.
A spokesperson for Devon County Council said:“We are pleased with the High Court’s decision and will continue in our ongoing work to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND and their families.”