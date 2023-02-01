A West Devon multi-academy trust has assured parents staff have worked fast to support students during today's teachers strike.
Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which has primary and secondary schools across the area, had already made plans to avoid as much disruption as possible to learning as the strike loomed.
The senior leadership drew up a plan to protect vulnerable students and those in crucial exam years, however they were limited in their advance response because they were kept in the dark by striking teaching union members about exact details of how classes would be affected, until today. Parents are being kept informed as soon as possible about the situation.
An academy spokesman said: 'We respect the right of each teacher to decide whether or not to take part in strike action.
'As teachers were not required to disclose their decision in advance, we have worked quickly and effectively to enable partial or full openings where possible.
'We are continuing to keep parents and carers up to date with information regarding this situation, and would like to thank them for their patience and support.'
The teaching union, National Education Union, said the strike was a 'last resort' in its pay and school funding campaign, but took action because the government 'was not listening' to its demands.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in West Devon, Milton Abbot Primary School is closed due to strike action today. Whitchurch and Horrabridge primary schools are partially closed because of striking teacher absences, with colleagues covering to support vulnerable students' learning where possible.
Another teachers' strike is planned in the South West for Thursday March 2.