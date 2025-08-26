A 25-year-old walker who disappeared while on the way to meet up with friends in the middle of the moor north of Two Bridges has been found by the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock.
Rescuers were called out just after 11pm on Sunday, August 24 to find the man who was several hours overdue to the gathering.
It was unclear if he was travelling to Devil’s Tor from Fur Tor or from Devil’s Tor to Fur Tor but eventually the police confirmed the route he had been meant to take and a search party set out to find him at 2.40am.
The search party arrived at Fur Tor at 6am without locating the missing man.
A coastguard helicopter was deployed to search the area and airlift teams to search specific areas.
Just as the helicopter landed, the walker was located near Beardown Tors at 9.30am.
