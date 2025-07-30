Self-confessed ‘grumpy old woman’ and ex-politician Ann Widdecombe is giving a talk on her eventful life in Tavistock.
The former employment and prisons minister in John Major’s government promises an entertaining and light-hearted summary of career before and after politics. She will appear at Tavistock Wharf on Monday, September 8 at 2pm.
Her life has been full of unexpected twists, including a turn on the BBC TV’s Strictly Come Dancing competition, aged 63, as the oldest contestant at the time.
As a famously opinionated person, she is in demand as a commentator and has made documentaries on the ‘benefits culture’, ‘hoodies’, the Bible and more.
Ann’s straight-talking has won her many fans and helped her come second on Celebrity Big Brother.
