A beloved animal sanctuary at St Ann’s Chapel in Gunnislake has today (July 31) announced its closure.
The Tamar Valley Donkey Park and Sanctuary will be shutting its doors for good at the end of August with all its animals finding forever homes.
The announcement ends speculation about the future of the charity after the dwindling number of animals was registered as a concern by visitors.
A spokesperson for the park said: “With all the rumours circulating, we are saddened to announce the closure of the Tamar Valley Donkey Park and Sanctuary at the end of August.
“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but with Julia and David not getting any younger – 82, they really need to retire! – something had to change. Our main priority being forever homes for all of our animals.
“To those who have visited us more recently, you will have noticed that we have fewer animals. Firstly due to some animals already finding their forever homes, but also because we needed to make the sanctuary more manageable over the winter period.”
Some of the animals have been rehomed locally, with Brontë and Lacey moved to Little Margate Equestrian in Bodmin as part of their Equine Therapy Centre.
Others have moved further afield with Treacle, Desmond, Jack, Jill, Lenny and Gabby relocating to the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary in January. Mule Sweetie is in Bere Alston, while a herd of goats have gone to Lydford and smaller animals like the guinea pigs and rabbits being taken on by animal care staff.
Other donkeys from the sanctuary will be moving to the Flicka Foundation Donkey Sanctuary in September while a whole host of animals will be moving with the family to their new home.
The spokesperson concluded: “We would like to thank all of the visitors who have supported us and the animals throughout the years, we would not be here without you.
“As August is our final month, we would love to see you all visit before we permanently close. We look forward to seeing you all.”
Locals from around the area expressed their gratitude to the charity which hosted children’s birthday parties as well as events at Christmas.
On Facebook, Jaime West said: “This is the end of an era for sure! We’ve shared so many happy memories with you. We will be out to visit you during August.”
Selina Trafford added: “So sad to hear but times are really hard now and sometimes the right thing to do feels so wrong. Thank you so much for the days out we have had and all of our special memories.”
Sally Nicholson said: “Wishing you all the best in your future adventures. The donkey park will be greatly missed by so many, but i have such great memories of such a lovely sanctuary.
The sanctuary opened in 1989 and was taken over by the current owners a year later and registered as a charity in 2010 for the provision of care and protection for animals. The park’s last day of trading will be Sunday, August 31.
