Tamar Valley National Landscape is offering weekly walks this autumn exploring the local area.
From October to December there will be walks each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday morning taking in river views, the Tamar Valley’s rich mining heritage and scenic woods.
There are two walk and talk groups, one offering ‘medium ability’ walks of around 1.5 hours over varied terrain and a social walking group offering wellbeing walks.
The free walks take in some of the most beautiful and scenic routes in the Tamar Valley, including Saltash, Gunnislake, the Bere Peninsula and River Tamar.
The organisers are encouraging people to spend more time in nature as the days shorten.
A spokesperson for the Tamar Valley National Landscape said: “Each week, our qualified walk leaders will help walkers to discover new routes in the Tamar Valley and beyond, or revisit old favourites. Most walks include a coffee stop part way round or at the end, and many walkers agree that the social aspect of their walk gives them a real lift, in addition to the physical benefits.”
The Saltash walk and talk group meets every Monday at 10:30am for two-hour walks around Churchtown Farm Nature Reserve, with great views across the rivers Tamar and Lynher, and Antony Passage or Burrator. The group will also explore the South West Coast Path, including walks around Fowey Estuary, Seaton Valley, Millendreath and Talland Bay.
Wednesday mornings, the Tamar Valley group is out enjoying the autumn colour in Luckett, Sydenham Damerel, Weir Quay, Calstock, Cotehele Quay, Buckland Monachorum and Cadsonbury. On November 13 they will be introducing the Meavy Circular; a new and beautiful walk along footpaths through the woods to Burrator Dam on to Yennadon Down.
Tamar and Bere wellbeing walks will explore routes on both side of the river including Weir Quay, Calstock, Bere Ferrers to Thorn Point, Harrowbarrow, Scrubtor, West Down and Double Waters with views over the Walkham and Tavy valleys, Greenscombe Woods, Magpie Bridge and Gunnislake riverside.
Booking is not necessary, for full details see: https://www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/discover-explore/walking/free-walk-groups/