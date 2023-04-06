A GUNNISLAKE walk is taking place next weekend.
The walk has been organised by Calstock Footpath Society and the walk is Gunnislake Circle; a review of Walk Guide 5 found in ‘A Series of Walks in the Tamar Valley.’
The walk will start at Gunnislake Station at 11am on Saturday April 22 and will follow a circular route through country lanes, riverside footpaths and woods.
Allow three hours for the walk, but more if you want to investigate the old mine workings.
Bring a packed lunch, drinks and snacks, and something to sit on.
Walking shoes or boots are recommended.
The walk is £3 for non-members.