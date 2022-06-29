Opposition freezes ice-cream kiosk plan for Princetown

A PLAN for an ice-cream kiosk in Princetown has been shelved after objections.

The plan, submitted by the Ramblers’ Rest guesthouse, on Two Bridges Road, was for the kiosk to be built at the rear of the guesthouse alongside the footpath onto Dartmoor.

Dartmoor Forest Parish Council objected to the application for planning permission on the grounds it was not visually in keeping with the aesthetics of the village conservation area and would be visible from the road.

Objectors said there was no need for the kiosk because ice creams could already be bought elsewhere in Princetown. They also feared it could generate rubbish anti-social behaviour.