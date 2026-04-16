All those keen to see better local transport choices in the Tavistock area are being invited to a special meeting.
Tavistock area bus connections to Plymouth and Okehampton train stations and areas in between will be discussed at Transition Tavistock's (TT) Travel Action Group meeting at Tavistock Library, on Thursday, April 30, at 10:30am.
The meeting will consider how to make the government‘s ‘Better Connected’ integrated transport strategy work in West Devon.
The volunteer group speaks up for greener, more inclusive ways of getting around the area.
One of TT’s successes has been getting improved information displays at Tavistock Bus Station. The group is also pushing for better cycle parking in Tavistock.
For more details of and to book a free place at the meeting, see transitiontavistock.org.uk/travel.
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