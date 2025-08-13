An open garden event at Nethercott House has raised £1,000 for Farms for City Children.
More than 40 visitors came to explore the Victorian walled garden at the house in Iddesleigh for a summer afternoon of cake, sunshine and conversations.
A spokesperson said: “Thanks to your generosity, we raised over £1,000 through ticket sales, produce, handmade goods and refreshments; every penny helping more children enjoy time on the farm.
“Thank you to everyone who made the day so special.”
The afternoon open garden offered visitors an opportunity to join the Nethercott gardener for a tour of the walled garden, to view the fruit and vegetables which they grow to provide homemade meals for visiting schools when in residence.
Visitors could also view the fruit cages, which provide an abundance of fruit in summer months, as well as the polytunnels used to grow fruit and vegetables throughout the year
A tour of Nethercott House gave visitors an insight into the Victorian farmhouse, including the dining room with carved wooden panelling, wooden panelled staircase and the dormitories where visiting children stay to enjoy a week of life on the farm.
Nethercott staff were helped on the day by garden volunteers and a team of 17 Duke of Edinburgh students who were completing their gold residential at the house. The students baked cakes earlier in the week which were included in the refreshments on offer.
The Spinney was also open for visitors and offered activities for children such as strawberry runner planting.
Stalls included wooden items for sale, beautifully handcrafted by Terry, one of the garden volunteers, books from Okehampton independent bookshop Dogberry & Finch, hand-designed cards and prints from local artist Charlotte Whatmore, as well as Nethercott House garden produce including apple juice pressed from their own apples, and honey from the bee hives.
