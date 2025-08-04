Spirits were high, despite grey skies at the annual Okehampton Rotary Fair on Sunday (August 3).
The fair saw hundreds of people gather to enjoy the duck race, live music, a variety of different delicacies and more.
Over £2,000 was raised for the Okehampton Rotary Club which will use the funds for local charitable and good causes.
The day commenced as the Rotarians gathered early in the morning to count the ducks and, with the assistance of the Royal Air Force Cadets, erect three marques and two gazebos.
Various organisations and stallholders arrived set up stalls.
A pergola was erected to give the team selling the ducks for the races some cover from the weather. Importantly, a dam was set up just under the footbridge to stop the ducks careering on down to the sea.
When everything was ready to go the BBQ’s were fired up and the Inner Wheel tea urn was boiling, the workers enjoyed a bacon butty and coffee before people began to arrive.
It was slow going at first with the inclement weather putting people off, but after the official opening by Okehampton Town Mayor Richard Coleman more hardy souls began to turn out.
Due to the wet and grizzly weather the tug of war competition was called off due to safety concerns.
Instead, the ever inventive Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA) staff organised a game of cricket with many number of children enthusiastically taking part.
With the weather continuing to alternate between grey and overcast and light rain, the people of Okehampton and some visitors turned out to join in the fun.
Food stalls - ranging from Asian food, Ellis Bakery’s pasties, the BBQ, to the Inner Wheel’s tea and cakes and the Taw Dairy’s ice cream, to the London Inn’s bar - all had their wares on sale to satisfy the hungry and thirsty.
The four duck races ran hourly through the afternoon with enthusiastic support from people lining the riverbank to cheer the ducks on.
The prizes were £100 for the first duck. £25 for second, £15 for third and a £10 bonus pride for the last duck to reach the dam. The results were:
Race one: First Josh Davies, second Katie Glanfield, third Rob Flexman, last Barbara Metcalfe. Race two: First Alison Denis, second Davina, third Kay Rhodes, last Ava.
Race three: First Mike Harding, second Ginger and Kay, third Ann, last Maddie Burrow. Race four: First Dave Potter, second Florence Osbourne, third Marylin, last Carol Adams.
David Potter, of Okehampton Rotary Club, said: “Okehampton Rotary Club would like to thank those who supported the event and helped to make it a success.
“A big thank you goes to OCRA for their contribution which made it special for the children despite the weather.
“Special thanks from the Rotary Club goes to Lt David Wilkinson and the RAF Cadets whose help with the tents and various tasks throughout the day was vital to its success.”
