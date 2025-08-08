Non-profit organisations and groups that benefit the residents of Okehampton will now be able to apply for a grant from the Town Council.
The next round of applications will be considered in the autumn. Grant applications must meet the criteria set out in the grants policy and applications for small grants only (not exceeding £500) must be made on the town council’s application form which can be obtained from the office or the website.
Okehampton Town Council ask applicants to ensure they have read the policy and procedure before submitting a grant request.
