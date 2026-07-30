There might not have been a flaming torch or huge stadium filled with cheering crowds, but there was a Dartmoor deluge and multiple sports at a Yelverton nursing home’s own Olympics.
Staff, residents and families joined in their own mini-Olympics at the Moorland Garden Nursing Home, even though many activities had to be enjoyed indoors due to sudden heavy rain on Thursday, July 30.
Once the three-legged race and wheelchair races were completed or started in the extensive gardens and the rain began, the would-be athletes retreated to the dining hall to dry off and play some adapted games, complete with medals and trophies.
Mathini Navukkarasu, nursing home director, said the games were more than a sporting activity: “We try to make every day different for our residents and as enjoyable as possible. This is their home and everything we do is designed to make their life as normal as possible and as close to their own previous home like it used to be before they came to live here.”
The games included badminton with balloons and a small-scale netball and soft versions of darts, archery and axe throwing.
Mathini said: “Our activities are designed to break up the routine of a home like this where residents have their own flats, but would like to socialise. Also, we’re trying to help residents’ mental health, so anything that stimulates their minds is also good for morale and those with dementia.
“We’re also showing families and friends that our residents aren’t just eating sleeping and watching TV or spending time in their rooms. This gets them to interact with the staff and each other on a different level. It’s certainly very popular with lots of laughter and chat.”
Jane Hayden, wife of resident Barrie (a retired Plymouth primary school head), said: “Barrie’s really enjoying the games. It’s something different and he’s gradually working towards greater mobility.”
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