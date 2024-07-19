Okehampton folk music charity Wren Music is hosting several summer music programmes this year for anyone wishing to participate in music-making over the school holiday period.
Wren Music will be putting on three programmes - a singers' club; summer music sessions for young people aged eight to 16; and music sessions for families and children up to the age of seven - all of which will be held at Ebenezer Hall in North Street, Okehampton and led by professional singers and musicians.
The Singers Club will take place on Friday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on July 26, August 9, August 23, September 6, and September 20. Singers are invited to bring their "works in progress" and share any songs they are learning or ones they would like to revive. There will also be a chance to sing for those wishing to participate in a Folk Concert Special at Church Hall, Market Street, Okehampton, on September 13.
Children's Summer Music Sessions will take place on Thursdays from 10am to 3pm on August 8, August 15, August 22, and August 29. These sessions are for eight to 16-year-olds and are a chance to have fun learning and making music. Youngsters can try an instrument from the Wren store that they may have yet to play before or bring their own instrument to help make the band. Drinks will be provided, but children should bring a packed lunch to sessions.
The Family Summer Music Sessions will be on Friday mornings from 10am to 12pm, August 9, August 16, August 23, and August 30. They are for families and younger children up to the age of seven. They are designed to be fun events with songs, dances, percussion, and musical instruments. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
People can book their places via the What's On section of the Wren Music website, www.wrenmusic.co.uk. For further information, contact Wren by email at [email protected] or call 01837 53754.