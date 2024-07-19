Children's Summer Music Sessions will take place on Thursdays from 10am to 3pm on August 8, August 15, August 22, and August 29. These sessions are for eight to 16-year-olds and are a chance to have fun learning and making music. Youngsters can try an instrument from the Wren store that they may have yet to play before or bring their own instrument to help make the band. Drinks will be provided, but children should bring a packed lunch to sessions.