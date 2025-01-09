A double celebration is in store for Okehampton’s Inspiration Church this month as they celebrate 25 years of their existence.
This January also signifies 25 years with Reverend Mike Davies at the helm of the Okehampton church which is part of the Church of the Nations family of churches.
A 25th anniversary celebratory service will be held on Sunday (January 19) at the church’s new base, the Meeting Place on Crediton Road.
Mike Davies and his wife Justine were living in Plymouth when they were commissioned to start the new church in Okehampton. They moved to the town in January 2000 and on arrival were supported by Pastor David and Esther Waters, ministers at New Life Church in the town. Reverend Mike Davies was officially ordained in November 2002 and has been leading the church ever since.
During his time as senior minister at the church, Mike worked to gain a permanent home for the church in the old Gospel Hall in Okehampton on Crediton Road, purchasing the building in 2019 and completely renovating it as well as re-rendering outside before its official opening last year.
Mike has taken up the chairmanship of Christians Together in the town as well as being a town councillor for ten years and West Devon borough councillor for eight. He has twice been mayor of Okehampton, and also did a term as mayor of West Devon borough. He now holds the position of Honorary Alderman of the Borough of West Devon.
David Waters of the New Life Church will be making a special journey to Okehampton from South Wales to celebrate the two anniversaries with the congregation, and will be speaking at the celebration church service on Sunday, January 19, which starts with coffee at 10.30am.
The celebration service at the Meeting Place on Crediton Road is open to any who would like to attend. The church meets each Sunday at 11am and holds weekly activities for its congregation.