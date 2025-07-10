A music and wellbeing festival will be taking place in a secluded hideaway just outside of Okehampton this July.
Happy Fest will see live music, workshops, comedy and much more, all in the name of raising money for the beloved Well-being Cafe in Okehampton.
The Well-being Cafe on St James Street aims to make Okehampton a suicide safer community.
Since opening in 2022 the cafe support people each week who are struggling with their mental health, well-being, food poverty, homelessness, loneliness, isolation, abuse and addiction.
The festival will take place on Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27 at Hideaway Camping, a tranquil spot nestled within 24 acres of private land with woodland walks, stream, pond, hammock garden, fairy glade, pigs and more.
Happy Fest will be an opportunity to relax, unwind, connect with like minded people, explore the site, listen, dance and most importantly – have fun.
Festival-goers will have the chance to see DJs such as Jesse James, Scot Mochan, Lee Harrison and many more.
Not only will there be a plethora of different musicians performing, Kirstein from Field of Possibility will be providing breathwork sessions to support people to wake up to the natural source of their wellbeing, wisdom, resilience and potential.
Richard Berry will be providing ancestral spirit gong bath and soul healing and Lily Rogers will be offering circus skills workshop for children and adults.
The event is in collaboration with Love for Life London, an initiative to help raise funds for charities by organising music events.
For more information or to buy a ticket, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hideawaycamping/1447415
