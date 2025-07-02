Around 50 women showed up to the first get-together for Okehampton’s highly anticipated WI group.
Many people only knew one or two people and were nervous about coming along, but over delicious homemade cakes and biscuits the room was soon buzzing with enthusiastic chatting.
Simon Chudley, landlord of the London Inn, generously hosted the first assembly in the function room on Monday, June 30.
The previous Women’s Institute group in Okehampton closed in 2017 after running for 85 years.
Okehampton WI will be formally starting next month and the next meeting is in the Ockment Centre at 7pm on Wednesday, July 16.
The meeting is open for anybody wanting to join the Okehampton WI or for those who want to find out more.
