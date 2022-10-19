Okehampton teenager fined £440 for dodging £4 rail fare
Wednesday 19th October 2022 2:00 pm
(Submitted )
AN OKEHAMPTON teenager has been fined £440 for failing to buy a £4 rail ticket to Exeter.
Harry Stephenson, 18, of Sterlings Way, was caught without a ticket at Exeter St David’s Station on March 27 this year.
He was fined £440 by Plymouth Magistrates and ordered to pay back his ticket price of £4 to rail company GWR. He must also pay £44 to fund victim services and court costs of £180.
He was not in court to hear the verdict on Monday (October 17 ) when a number of non-payment of train ticket cases were heard by the magistrates.
