Okehampton teenager fined £440 for dodging £4 rail fare

Wednesday 19th October 2022 2:00 pm
Share
gavel, for court reports
(Submitted )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

AN OKEHAMPTON teenager has been fined £440 for failing to buy a £4 rail ticket to Exeter.

Harry Stephenson, 18, of Sterlings Way, was caught without a ticket at Exeter St David’s Station on March 27 this year.

He was fined £440 by Plymouth Magistrates and ordered to pay back his ticket price of £4 to rail company GWR. He must also pay £44 to fund victim services and court costs of £180.

He was not in court to hear the verdict on Monday (October 17 ) when a number of non-payment of train ticket cases were heard by the magistrates.

More About:

OkehamptonExeterDartmoor Line
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0