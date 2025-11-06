A Remembrance Day display of knitted poppies has been erected at The Glen, an Okehampton retirement housing complex, for those unable to attend a traditional service.
The display is comprised of over 400 handmade poppies, created by members of a knitting group at The Glen, and is now standing outside the community room at the retirement complex.
Knitting began two to three months ago in the hope that the display would provide a commemorative gathering place for residents unable to attend the formal services in the town. Many of the residents have links to the Armed Forces.
The display will be on show for two to three weeks. It will then be deconstructed and kept for future remembrance events.
