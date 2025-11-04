Okehampton Cottles Club will continue its live music season with two jazz performances over the next two months.
On November 22, Steve Waterman, one of Britain’s top jazz trumpeters, will play at All Saints Church Hall in Market St, Okehampton. He will perform alongside keyboard player Ralph Freeman with bass player Jim Ratoul and Okehampton’s very own drummer Eddie Kingdom. joining during the rhythm section.
On December 19, the Exeter Jazz Orchestra will return to perform in the Octagon Theatre at Okehampton College. Music will include big-band swing, funk and soul featuring classics from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Weather Report, Chick Corea, and other artists. The Exeter Jazz Orchestra launched the Cottles Club in September 2024.
