A planning application for a two-sided digital advertisement panel next to Waitrose in Okehampton has been withdrawn.
The decision follows a recent Okehampton Town Council meeting in which several councillors raised concerns over the proposed location of the panel, fearing that it might distract drivers.
Under the proposal, the panel was east-west facing, positioned between the zebra crossing and bus stop on School Way, meaning drivers could see any advertising shown and cause them to take their eyes off the road.
Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Mark Richards argued that it was important to ensure the panel was designed for pedestrians rather than drivers and suggested that it might be better positioned near the noticeboard at the entrance to the Waitrose car park.
