On the last day of the school year, Okehampton College pupils came together to honour the incredible legacy of Holly Downes, 13, who passed away earlier this year.
On Wednesday, July 16, the whole school wore non-school uniform and donated £1 to for The Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer or other conditions.
Holly unexpectedly died on January 11 2025, after collapsing at home in her bathroom.
She was a bright and selfless young girl who since a very young age had grown her hair out to donate to the Little Princess Trust. Living with health problems herself, she wanted to help others.
Faye Downes, Holly’s mum, said: “Holly was a truly inspiring individual who passionately supported the work of the Little Princess Trust.
“Holly raised significant funds for the charity and even donated her own hair. Her compassion, generosity, and commitment to helping others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.
“Holly was just starting her life in her teens, becoming independent, planning her future, and desperate to show the world who she was and what she had to offer. She has been robbed of that and the world has been robbed of her, as have we. We love Holly with every piece of our shattered hearts and are still in complete and utter disbelief.”
Holly was born without a spleen, had two left lungs and had other conditions that made her unique.
During December 2024, Holly started to experience a heavy chest, feel out of breath easily, lose her appetite and feel dizzy.
She and her mother were concerned enough to contact Holly’s consultant at the RD&E hospital in Exeter.
Here, her oxygen levels were assessed and her lung capacity was very low but she was sent home. Her mother reports that Holly had to stop twice in the car park to catch her breath.
“Just over a week later, Holly went into the bathroom and collapsed and our world shattered along with our hearts.”
Holly’s family currently do not know the cause of her death and have been told it could take up to a year to find out.
Gareth Smith, headteacher of Okehampton College said: “Holly was a truly inspiring individual who passionately supported the work of the Little Princess Trust.
“During her time with us, Holly raised significant funds for the charity and even donated her own hair. Her compassion, generosity and commitment to helping others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.
The day was one of remembrance, celebration, and unity, as we honour Holly’s memory and the kindness she shared with the world.”
Holly’s circle of friends each wore a Little Princess Trust T-shirt and accessories on the non-school uniform day to honour Holly.
Faye said: “We found ourselves smiling from messages coming through from parents of their children leaving the house in their Little Princess Trust their T-shirts, stick-on tattoos and wristbands ready to celebrate Holly before they left for the bus. That was really touching. As was the group photo of Holly’s friends wearing their T-shirts, but for a split second we found ourselves zooming in to see Holly, before that sickening realisation hit.”
