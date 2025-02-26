A 31-year-old man has been accused of committing multiple crimes against a woman in Okehampton.
Rhys Mitchell, from Moyses Lane in Okehampton, has been accused of assault by beating, burglary with the intent to steal, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and a breach of a non-molestation order.
A non-molestation order is a court order that protects someone from unwanted contact, threats and violence.
On Tuesday, February 25, Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard how Mitchell allegedly loitered at the victim’s house, isolated her from friends and family, monitored who she could communicate with and where she could go. He also used verbal abuse, intimidation and threatened to hurt or kill the victim in person and via social media.
The alleged crimes took place over a four-month period, from March 1 2024 to July 9 2024.
Mitchell is also being accused of sending threatening and abusive texts and voicemail messages, physical intimidation, criminal damage to various items of property belonging to the victim, stealing her clothing, emotional manipulation and leaving her stranded away from home.
The defendant allegedly assaulted the victim by beating on July 3 2024.
Mitchell was given a non-molestation order by the family court in Exeter on March 18 2024 and allegedly breached the order four months later.
He is on conditional bail until his next hearing in Exeter Crown Court on March 28 2025.
As part of his bail, Mitchell must not contact the victim or visit their home.
For support against domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free and in confidence help 24 hours a day at: 0808 2000 247