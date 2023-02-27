AN OKEHAMPTON man has been jailed for eight weeks for driving while disqualified.
James Jordan, 22, of Exeter Road, was sentenced after being stopped in Launceston at the wheel of a BMW on March 22 last year
He was disqualified from driving at the time and had no insurance for the vehicle.
Appearing before Exeter magistrates on Friday, February 24, he was jailed for eight weeks. He was also disqualified from driving for one year and 28 days.
The court stated that the jail sentence was being imposed because 'the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders'.