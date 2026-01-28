Okehampton Library is urging residents to complete the survey on the proposed changes to Devon’s library services as it faces a 15-hour cut to opening times.
The potential changes could see the library’s opening hours cut from 42 to 27 hours per week – a reduction of 35.7 per cent.
Currently, Okehampton Library is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm excluding Wednesday and Saturday when it is open from 9am to 1pm. Under the proposed changes, the library would be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays with reduced opening hours for the rest of the week - 9:30 to 6pm on Tuesdays, 9:30 am to 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Carole Cornwall, from Okehampton Library, said: “We would rather be open the hours we are now because we are a busy space, so it is disappointing. We would just like everyone to have their say and have input.”
It is not yet known how the changes might impact the services provided or staffing levels in libraries across the county.
Devon County Council has said that financial pressures mean changes to the service must be considered to ensure the council can continue to support the charity running Devon’s libraries, Libraries Unlimited, with the money it has available.
Tavistock Library could see its hours reduced from 47.5 to 34.5 hours per week. Chagford and Princetown’s libraries will continue to remain open for six hours a week, although these will be spread across two days rather than the current three.
After reviewing feedback, Devon County Council will announce its final proposal in spring this year.
Members of the public have until February 22 to complete the survey, which can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/4xh9av5t.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.