Sophie Crofts, reading development manager at Libraries Unlimited, said: “We are really excited to invite people to find joy in the act of reading this World Book Night. Especially during the National Year of Reading! Stories can bring people so much happiness and understanding; they offer everything from introspection to adventure. Libraries are trying to remove the barriers to access stories: we offer books for free, eAudiobooks and eBooks for download through BorrowBox, and volunteers deliver books to those unable to access the library due to health, mobility or caring responsibilities through the Home Library Service.”