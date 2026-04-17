Suzannah Clemo, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “Members of the West Devon Development Management Committee can approve our plans which would secure our future in Okehampton, allow us to invest millions in the brand new store residents deserve, and create new jobs. The community has told us how much they’re looking forward to being able to access more of our great value products in a more convenient location. We hope that the committee decides to back the investment and their local community at the meeting on Tuesday.”