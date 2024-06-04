The Mayor and Mayoress of Okehampton, Cllr and Mrs Fisher, attended an open day at The Meeting Place on Saturday (June 1), the new home of Inspiration Church.
The Meeting Place, formerly known as The Gospel Hall, was purchased by Inspiration Church in 2019. The work, which has included building new floors, an extension, and removing the outside toilets, has taken several years.
The Church Minister of Inspiration, Rev Mike Davies, said he was delighted with the open day's success and surprised by the number of people who attended.
"We now have our new permanent home. There's still some work to do on the outside rendering and the front part, but the inside looks exceptional," he added.
Inspiration Church is now holding weekly Sunday services starting at 10.30 am.
The church will now offer a new style of worship. Attendees are invited to sit around tables and enjoy drinks and cakes.