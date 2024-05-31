Mr Pearson, who runs a web design business, said: “The first priority is stopping the chaos of the Tory Government in terms of the economy. The struggles of working people are down to the mismanagement of the economy in the last 14 years by the Conservative Government, a chaotic Brexit and Liz Truss’s disastrous mini budget. The Labour Party has got a proposal to lock in budget responsibility so we don’t have the craziness of Liz Truss’s mini budget so people can have consistency in mortgage rates and costs going forward. We also have to get back to a situation of growth in the economy. The Conservatives have fundamentally not delivered that growth.”