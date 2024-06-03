Drivers in and around West Devon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7am to 3.30pm on June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton bypass, lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7.30am to 3.30pm on June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via old A30 through Crockernwell.
• A30, from 7pm June 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Liftondown carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via Bridestowe, Lewdown and Lifton.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.