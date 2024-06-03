An Okehampton resident has recently raised hundreds of pounds for the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs to children with hair loss.
Sue Leech, wife of former Mayor of West Devon Tony Leech, raised £500 for the charity by holding a craft-making workshop and selling her handmade cards and gift items at local coffee mornings.
She sent off her cheque along with inches of her hair, which she grew out during the Covid lockdown. Her husband is also growing out his hair for the charity.
The Little Princess Trust has presented Sue with a certificate for her fundraising efforts and support for the charity.
The Little Princess Trust was founded in 2005 and provides free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.