Treacherous driving conditions have restricted school bus services to Okehampton Community College for the second day running.
The limited bus service comes after heavy snow affected travel yesterday and as West Devon remains under a Met Office yellow weather warning due to ice and forecast further snow today.
Taw & Torridge Coaches Ltd, operator of service OKE011, says: “Due to snow and ice we cannot serve Bratton Clovelly Village, Kalehouse Lane End, Grind Hill Cross, Salt Box Cross, Patchacott council houses and village.
The full service covers Germans Week, Beaworthy, Patchacott, Broadbury, Northlew and Thorndon Cross.
Further details on school bus services on the Devon County Council website: https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/school/