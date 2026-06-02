A public screening of The People’s Emergency Briefing will take place at The New Carlton Cinema in Okehampton on June 16 at 19.40, followed by a community discussion.
The screening is part of a UK-wide programme of events aimed at informing the public and decision-makers about the climate and nature crisis and its potential impact on communities. After the film, attendees will be invited to discuss the issues raised and their local impact. Local MPs, councillors and other influential people have been invited to attend and take part.
Fran Rickwood, one of the event organisers from Plastic Free Okehampton, said: “This screening is about creating a space for people to come together, look at the evidence, and begin a more open and informed conversation about what it means for our community.”
In November 2025, over 1,200 MPs, peers and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media attended the National Emergency Briefing at Westminster Central Hall.
The briefing, introduced by naturalist Chris Packham CBE, set out the implications of climate and nature breakdown for food security, public health, infrastructure, the economy and national security, alongside evidence-based actions that could reduce these risks.
The event has been adapted into a 50-minute film called The People’s Emergency Briefing, which launched nationwide on April 7. It is now being shown across the UK and features scientists discussing the challenges ahead, the actions local communities can take to help tackle the climate crisis, and how they can support their MP in calling for stronger action.
Chris Packham said: “I’d encourage people everywhere to attend a screening of The People’s Emergency Briefing. It creates exactly the kind of honest local conversation we now urgently need, both about what these changes mean where we live, and about what we can do together to address them.”
Tickets for the Okehampton screening are available online at https://okehampton.merlincinemas.co.uk, by phone on 01837 658586, or in person at the cinema.
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